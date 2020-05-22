Daviess County health officials confirm case of Hepatitis A

Daviess County health officials have confirmed a case of Hepatitis A.

We’re told the employee diagnosed handled food at the New White Steamer on East Main Street in Washington, Indiana Tuesday, May 12th to Friday, May 15th.

For anyone who dined at the restaurant during this time:

A Free Hepatitis A Shot Clinic has been set up for ONLY those who were exposed from 5/12/20 through 5/15/20

CLINIC INFORMATION:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

The National Guard Armory

500 NE 6th Street

Washington, Indiana 47501

THIS CLINIC IS ONLY FOR THOSE THAT PURCHASED FOOD OR DRINK ON THOSE DATES.

IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A HEPATITIS A VACCINATION AT ANY TIME, YOU DO NOT NEED TO ATTEND THIS CLINIC.

If you need additional information, call the Daviess County Health Department at (812) 254-8666.