DNR reopening campsites and inns Friday

If you love camping, get your gear ready!

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reopening their campsites and Inns tomorrow, May 22nd!

These changes are part of Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan.

Guests with a current campsite or property-operated cabin reservation for Sunday night, May 24, have been contacted with a message by phone or email concerning their options.

As of 10 a.m. today, new reservations are being accepted and can be made at camp.IN.gov.

New reservations for Memorial Day weekend will require a three-night minimum, per DNR’s standard policy for holiday weekends.

Camping reservations that were previously canceled, regardless of the cancellation date, unfortunately, cannot be reinstated.

Confirmation letters from any three-night Memorial Day weekend reservations for 2020 made earlier in the year are no longer valid.

Those who made reservations that were previously canceled will need to make new reservations in order to secure a campsite for the weekend.

Swimming beaches will open Saturday. Public outdoor park pools will not be open this weekend.

Camp stores, saddle barns, boat rentals, and other operations that campers enjoy will be open, but some may have limited hours during the weekend.

Park offices remain closed but lake permits, horse tags and off-road cycling permits can be purchased at entrance gates or online at ShopINStateParks.com.

Youth, rally, and group camps remain closed. Playgrounds, shelters, recreation buildings, and fire towers remain closed as well.

All facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements. We ask that our guests work with us to do the same.

For a complete listing of openings, and information on DNR’s response to COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.