Dubois County Community Corrections On Lockdown After Work Release Participant Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dubois County Community Corrections is currently on lockdown.

This came after a Dubois County work release participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Participants in work release were placed in quarantine once the positive test came to light and all other people have been barred from entering the center.

An Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team is set to arrive today to test everyone at the center.

Corrections will then be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.