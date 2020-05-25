Dubois County COVID-19 Numbers Now Up To 183 Positive Cases

Dubois County currently has 183 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Confirmed by the Dubois County Health Department this morning, 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 has have been found, bringing the county’s total to 183.

The Dubois County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Out of the 183 positive cases, 47 have recovered, meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.