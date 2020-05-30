Dubois County District Process Center holding special Saturday hours next month

If you can’t make it to the District Processing Center during their normal business hours, then you’re in luck!

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding another Saturday event next month.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 6TH from 8 am to 12 noon EDT.

Items that are normally accepted at the center will be accepted during this time.

Items include electronics, small appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

Unloading assistance is not provided.

Residents will need to bring a helper is they cannot do it themselves.

Unloading safety protocols are also in place.

Residents must wear a cloth face covering while on-site and must stay inside their vehicle until the attendant has greeted them.

One resident will be served at a time, so delays are expected.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only. No businesses will be accepted.

Although there is a large item dumpster onsite, larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

The next event is scheduled for Saturday, July 11th from 8 am to 12 noon.

Residents are asked to reserve these Saturday events for those who cannot make it during normal business hours.