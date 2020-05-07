Dubois County Election Board making residents aware of voting location change

The Dubois County Election Board is making residents aware of a change in voting location for four Dubois County precincts.

Voters registered in Bainbridge 2E, Bainbridge 2W, Bainbridge 3E, Bainbridge 3W will now vote at Arnold F. Habig Community Center for the upcoming June 2nd Primary.

Previously, they have voted at the National Guard Armory in Jasper.

Since the armory is currently being used as a COVID-19 testing site, these precincts are not voting at the armory location.

Voters affected by this change should receive a bright yellow postcard arrive on or around May 11th to bring awareness to each registered voter.