Dubois County election officials provide update on voting

Voting is still underway in Dubois County.

As of Friday afternoon, Dubois County has had a 675 in-person absentee voter turnout.

Any registered voter in the county can still vote early at the Courthouse Annex on Monday from 8 am to 12 noon

Registered voters in Dubois County must vote at the precinct specific location on June 2nd.

And remember, Bainbridge 2E, 2W, 3E, and 3W precinct location has been moved to the A.F. Habig Community Center.