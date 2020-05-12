Dubois County Health Department Announces 2nd COVID-19 Related Death in County

Local health officials have confirmed the second COVID-19 related death in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Health Department announced the death on Tuesday morning.

We’re told the resident did have underlying medical conditions.

No other information will be released due to privacy laws.

