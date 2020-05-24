Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19 ; county up to 172 cases

As of May 23, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total to 172 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to this positive case is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive case is in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 172 1 46 2

*A p *A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well. isolation and reporting feeling well.

“Being together from a distance is currently our new normal,” Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer reminds us. “This holiday weekend many of you have plans for gathering with friends and family outdoors. We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and enjoy this time while still practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands often.”