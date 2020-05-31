Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19

As of May 31, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total to 199 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to this positive case are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive case is in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 199 1 67 3 1400

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.