Dubois County Health Department confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19 ; county up to 171 cases

As of May 22, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 2 more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 171 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 171 2 39 2

*A p *A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well. isolation and reporting feeling well.

Phase 3 originally had projected for movie theaters and playgrounds to reopen however Thursday May 21; Governor Holcomb signed an executive order for those to remain closed.

“As we move into Phase 3 of the “Back on Track Indiana” guidance, I am very comfortable with results of these efforts and I believe that we can continue to move forward with Governor Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state and our county. That being said I can’t stress enough that everyone must continue to be responsible to do their part to ensure the success of this effort. We all realize that people are getting aggravated and frustrated with some of the steps we have been asking them to take,” explained Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer.

“Going into the long weekend, the Dubois County Health Department and I want to emphasize the importance of continuing to follow our state and local guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread. Even if you’re outside, being in close contact with people isn’t smart,” says Dr. Ted. “The most effective preventative measures against COVID-19 are to continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands often, and stay home if feeling ill. Understand too that the virus can transmit when you have no symptoms or mild symptoms and result in causing others to become seriously ill.”