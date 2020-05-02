Dubois County Health Department Confirms 24th Case of COVID-19 in Dubois county

As of May 2, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms another positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified. This brings the total of 24 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

Dubois County Health Department is working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

YOU can help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus: Wash your hands often and cover your cough. Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick. Maintain social distancing. Continue to wear a cloth face covering when out in public. #BackOnTrack #InThisTogether