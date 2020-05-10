Dubois County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county total to 45 positive cases.

These new positive cases are in isolation.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State State Department of health to ensure that all close contacts of the patients have been identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have had an exposure risk to these positive cases is being notified about the potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

Local health officials tell us that out of these 45 cases, 24 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

As Dubois County businesses begin to open up a little more this week under Governor Eric Holcomb’s Phase 2, the Dubois County Health Department wants to remind all of the critical factors during the next few weeks.

It is still highly recommended that all wear a cloth face covering when in public settings. Make sure you are washing your hands often and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. As always, remain social distancing. Stay home when feeling ill, except to seek medical care. Separate yourself from other people and pets in your home if you are sick.

Call ahead before arriving at the medical clinic. Take precautions to keep yourself and others safe. The key to advancing to each phase is everyone adhering to these recommendations.