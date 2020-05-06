Dubois County Health Department Confirms 30 Positive Cases of COVID-19

As of May 6, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that three more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 30 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk, has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patients are in isolation. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released new guidance for discontinuing isolation for persons with COVID-19, not in healthcare setting. Isolation to be maintained for at least 10 days after illness onset and at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery. Illness onset is defined as the date symptoms begin. Recovery is defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications with progressive improvement or resolution of other symptoms.

Over the last two months, many individuals reported illness that fit the criteria of COVID-19 but were not able to be tested. The majority of these individuals recovered on their own, at home, under self-isolation. The upcoming increased availability for testing will provide a more complete picture of the spread of the virus, better track the infection, and isolate sick people. In order for the state to completely open and gather more information, more testing must be done.

An increase in positive cases of COVID-19 should not cause alarm but rather give us all a continued awareness and responsibility to limit the spread of this infection especially to our most vulnerable. Together we can limit the spread of this virus. Practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, stay home if you are sick, and wear a cloth face covering when in public. #BackOnTrack #InThisTogether