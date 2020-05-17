Dubois County Health Department confirms 33 additional cases of COVID-19; county up to 118 positive cases

As of May 17, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 33 more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 118 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 118 33 30 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

The number of positive cases from COVID-19 have progressively increased in the past week in Dubois County. With more testing, the numbers will continue to increase.

“We know that increased testing means the number of positive cases will increase. This spike in positive cases has been expected especially due to the large amount of testing that has been done in the last few days. But along with that, we are also seeing further spread of COVID-19 throughout our county,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “We can slow the spread of COVID-19, but everyone must take personal responsibility now and follow the prevention guidance. Wear a cloth face covering when in public, maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are feeling ill.”