Dubois County Health Department confirms 4 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county total to 42 confirmed cases.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that close contacts of the patient have been identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have had an exposure risk is being notified about the potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

The positive cases are in isolation.

Out of these 42 cases, 24 have recovered and are reporting as feeling well.