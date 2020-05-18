Dubois County Health Department Confirms 43 New Cases of COVID-19; 161 Total Cases in County

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 43 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 161 positive cases and 2 reported deaths.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that the close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

Everyone who may have been exposed is being notified so that proper infection control procedures can be followed.

These cases are in isolation.

The large spike in numbers is to be expected due to the Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team Events that have occurred in our county within the past week. Testing is a primary method in preventing COVID-19 from spreading in a community. Testing helps people isolate and helps slow the spread of transmission.

Out of these 161 cases, local health officials say that 31 have recovered.

This means they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching your face, stay home if you feel sick, disinfect frequently touches objects and surfaces, and where a cloth face mask whenever out in public.