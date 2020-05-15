Dubois County Health Department confirms 8 additional cases; 77 positive results in Dubois County

As of May 15, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that eight more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 77 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 77 8 30 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

NO arguing the fact that COVID-19 has forced us all to shift our daily lives into living a new normal. COVID-19 isn’t going away. We all are seeing “social distancing fatigue” and impromptu gatherings as the weather gets nicer. Dubois County Health Department is asking everyone to just step it up a notch because not only do we have a responsibility to protect ourselves, but we also have a responsibility to protect others. Maintain social distancing. Wear a cloth face covering when out in public. Wash your hands often and cover your cough. Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether