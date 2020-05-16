Dubois County Health Department confirms 8 additional cases of COVID-19; county up to 85 positive cases

As of May 16, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that eight more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 85 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 85 8 30 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

YOU can help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus: Wash your hands often and cover your cough. Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick. Maintain social distancing. Continue to wear a cloth face covering when out in public. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether