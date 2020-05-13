Dubois County Health Department confirms 8 additional cases of COVID-19

As of May 13, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that eight more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 66 8 27 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

The Dubois County Health Department will continue to stress the same important message to the public: Practice social distancing, wear a cloth face covering when in public, perform frequent handwashing, and stay home if you are not feeling well. We all must do our part to protect the health and wellbeing of others! #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether