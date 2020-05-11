Dubois County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 related death

Dubois County Health Department announces today the 1st death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our first resident of Dubois County to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). It is tragic whenever there is a loss of life. This is not the kind of news we ever want to announce. This serves as an unfortunate reminder to all the community about the importance to do all we can in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable friends and neighbors,” explains Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “The threat of this virus is real. We all have the ability to make a difference and we all have the responsibility to keep each other safe.”

The individual did have underlying medical conditions. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws. “All of us at the Dubois County Health Department mourn this death and extend our prayers and sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” expresses Dr. Waflart.

Please remember the best way to protect yourself and the rest of our community is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Don’t forget it is very important to wear a cloth face mask when out in public and continue to social distance even when you wear a cloth face mask. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether