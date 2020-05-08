Dubois County Health Department Open for Vaccinations By Appointment Starting May 11th

Dubois County Health Department announced that they are OPEN for vaccinations by appointment only as of May 11th. At this time, they will not be accommodating walk- ins. Appointments are limited in order to properly clean clinical areas between appointments and allow for social distancing protocols to be followed. They ask that only the child and one parent come for the appointment. If the adult has multiple children, those children will need to wait in the car with another adult.

All people entering government buildings MUST have a cloth face covering worn with the exception of children under the age of 3

Please call our immunization department at 812-481-7056 to reschedule or make appointments.

Even during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is important to get vaccinated against preventable diseases. This protects your child and the community as a whole.