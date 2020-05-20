Dubois County Health Department releases COVID-19 update; no additional cases reported

As of May 20, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 163 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dubois County residents.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 163 0 34 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

The Dubois County Health Department, Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, and our local response partners are continuing to work in close partnership with one another in order to best support our wonderful community. The cases of COVID-19 in our community remind us of the vital importance of taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our residents. The recommendations have not changed: Wear a cloth face covering when in public, maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are feeling ill. Educate yourself by listening to reliable sources and authorities. Take care of your friends and neighbors by checking in on them via phone or emails.