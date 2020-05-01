Dubois County Health Department Reports 74% of Positive Reviewed COVID-19 Cases Out of Isolation

As of May 1, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 23 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dubois County residents. With testing opportunities increasing and new testing sites coming to our county, we should be prepared for a somewhat sharp rise in case numbers in the coming weeks.

Dubois County Health Department has conducted a review of positive cases and can report that currently 74% of the 23 positive cases reviewed are out of isolation and have self-reported as feeling well. A weekly update of the county positive cases will be shared every Friday.

Governor Holcomb will speak later today to give an update regarding the expiring Stay-At-Home Executive Order. While new details of Indiana State Department of Health recommendations have not yet been released, we must continue to make our community safe and protect our most vulnerable people: stay home if you are sick, perform good hand washing, practice social distancing, and wear a cloth face covering when around others.

“The Dubois County Health Department and I want to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of our healthcare professionals who are risking their safety and well-being to continue to help those who are in need,” Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer says. “Also, all the essential workers who are working to keep our county going during this uncertain and trying time. We thank you all! This battle is not over, but everyday we are reminded what a great community we live in and know that we will overcome this challenge.”