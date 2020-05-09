Dubois County health officials provide ways to celebrate Mother’s Day while social distancing

Dubois County health officials are reminding residents to keep their distance this Mother’s Day.

You can still make your mom feel special and safe while practicing social distancing. Call and/or text them often. Plan regular Facetime calls or online chats so that they are able to still feel connected to the people that they love.

Ask them how they’re doing and if there is anything they need.

Deliver meals, deliver flowers, but keep your distance to keep her safe.

Remember persons with underlying medical conditions and over the age of 60 are at high risk.

And always, remember to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public.