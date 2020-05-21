Dubois County Now Up To 169 Positive COVID-19 Cases

As of May 21, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that six more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 169 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 169 6 37 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

Our county is fortunate to have two COVID-19 testing sites, Memorial Hospital’s Alternate Screening Site and OptumServe Health Services.

OptumServe Health Services, who has partnered with Indiana State Department of Health, is located at the National Guard Armory in Jasper. Register by appointment ONLY at https://lhi.care/covidtesting/ or by phone at: (888) 634-1123.

Beginning Monday, May 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital’s Alternate Screening Site will close and the screening operations for COVID-19 will be directed to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Urgent Care Center, located at 507 E. 19th Street in Huntingburg.

Urgent Care Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. excluding holidays. The hours for Memorial Day are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. All patients are to call Urgent Care Center at (812) 683-4717 prior to visit to receive instructions about appointment and to pre-register. More information about Memorial Hospital’s testing can be found at https://www.mhhcc.org/

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday, most of the state will advance to Phase 3 of the “Back on Track Indiana” on Friday May 22, two days earlier than originally projected. Please refer to https://backontrack.in.gov/ for complete information regarding guidance for Phase 3. Dubois County Health Department hope everyone continues to follow social distancing guidelines and protects yourself and those who are at the highest risk: our elderly population and/or those with pre-existing health conditions, as we move into this next step.