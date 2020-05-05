Dubois County Now Up to 27 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Dubois County now has 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were confirmed by the Dubois County Health Department this morning.

The Dubois County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patients are in isolation.

The Dubois County Health Department wants to remind residents to continue to practice physical distancing, perform good hygiene, and wear a cloth face-covering in public when around others.

Dubois County Health Department also recently reported that over 70% of these positive cases have recovered.