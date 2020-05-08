Dubois County Now Up To 38 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Dubois County is now up to 38 positive cases of COVID-19.

Announced by the Dubois County Health Department today, 3 more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The Dubois County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Currently, new information has been released about those who have recovered. Currently out of the 38 total cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County, 23 have recovered, meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

As always, remember the importance of social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and wearing a cloth face covering when in public.