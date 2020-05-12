Dubois County Now Up To 58 Positive Cases of COVID-19

As of May 12, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that eleven more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 58 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 58 11 26 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

Dubois County Health Department wants to give the most up-to-date, accurate information to our residents. We had been informed of these positive cases earlier this morning so they may not all be reflected on the Indiana Department of Health’s Daily Dashboard.

Everyone needs to make EVERY effort possible to prevent the continuous spread of this virus. We MUST remain social distancing, wear a cloth face mask when out in public, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are feeling ill. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether