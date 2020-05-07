Dubois County Up To 35 Positive Cases of COVID-19; 22 Have Reportedly Recovered

As of May 7, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that five more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 35 5 22 0

*A person out of isolation and feeling well.

Dubois County has positioned itself to re-open under the guidelines of the State of Indiana. We know that COVID-19 virus remains wide-spread throughout Indiana and our area. For the success of this re-opening in our county, it is imperative for everyone to do their part. Please remember the importance of social distancing, good hand hygiene, stay home if you are sick, and wear a cloth face covering when in public. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive