Early voting underway in Dubois County

Early voting is underway in Dubois County!
According to the Dubois County Clerk’s Office, 200 people have voted in-person early at the Dubois County Courthouse Annex as of Wednesday morning.
As a reminder, in-person early voting is available for any registered Dubois County voter at the Annex.
Hours open for early voting:
- Wednesday, May 27 until 6 pm.
- Thursday & Friday, May 28 & 29 – 8am – 4pm.
- Saturday, May 30 – 8 am – 3 pm.
- Monday, June 1, 8 am-noon
Primary Election Day is on June 2nd.
Registered Voters in Dubois County must vote in their precinct specific location.
