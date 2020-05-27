Early voting underway in Dubois County

Early voting is underway in Dubois County!

According to the Dubois County Clerk’s Office, 200 people have voted in-person early at the Dubois County Courthouse Annex as of Wednesday morning.

As a reminder, in-person early voting is available for any registered Dubois County voter at the Annex.

Hours open for early voting:

Wednesday, May 27 until 6 pm.

Thursday & Friday, May 28 & 29 – 8am – 4pm.

Saturday, May 30 – 8 am – 3 pm.

Monday, June 1, 8 am-noon

Primary Election Day is on June 2nd.

Registered Voters in Dubois County must vote in their precinct specific location.