Eldena D. Weisman, age 90, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on , 2020, at home.

Eldena was born in Otwell, Indiana, on , 1929, to Walter and Hilda (Mann) Hoffman. She married Kenneth Weisman on , 1954, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2012.

Eldena was a lifetime farmer and homemaker.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, where she was on the altar guild, visited the sick, cooked for church dinners, and taught school and Bible school, the WELCA, where she was a past president, vice president, and secretary, and Farm Bureau.

She enjoyed quilting, needlework, music, playing the piano, baking, canning, flower gardening, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Patsy Powell, Otwell, IN, and Scott (Barb) Weisman, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three brothers, Earl, Rader, and Frederick Hoffman.

Private funeral services were held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

