Failed Culvert Causes Sinkhole on Celestine Highway

A large sinkhole on the Celestine Highway caused some headaches for drivers and public safety officials yesterday.

On Sunday, a large sinkhole developed on State Road 164, just two miles east of Jasper, east of Greener Road. The hole is a result of a failed culvert.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be conducting an emergency road closure today to fix the sinkhole. State Road 164 will be closed. Crews will begin work this morning and are expected to be finished by later this afternoon depending on weather conditions.

Until the pipe is replaced, the road will remain closed around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All other traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 545, S.R. 56, and U.S. 231. INDOT urges motorists to slow down and stay alert near crews.