Ferdinand Town Council holds special meeting

Ferdinand Town Council members kept their distance during a special meeting Monday night.

First on the agenda was canceling the town’s contract with eGov. The town currently pays $2,220 annually on this contract to keep the town’s website up and running.

Council members voted to cancel this contract and move to a Wix site. This will be managed by town officials and will cost $49 a month, which adds up to $588 annually.

Council members also gave the water and wastewater departments the green light to purchase a used boat, motor, and trailer. This will cost $900.

The Town Council then began discussing their plan to reopen town facilities. According to Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, the opening date is scheduled for May 24th.

Those who attend town meetings must wear a face mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Ferdinand Town Manager, Chris James, is looking at larger venues for larger meetings, including conducting the Town Council and Plan Commission monthly meetings at the Ferdinand Community Center.

The Town Council also talked about how much the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the town. Some of these costs will be reimbursed by the state.

Council members also learned that local law enforcement is not in charge of enforcing the social distancing guidelines as the state begins the reopening process.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administrations are in charge of enforcing these guidelines.

Towards the end of the meeting, council members learned that the 2020 Heimatfest is canceled due to COVID-19.

The next Ferdinand Town Council monthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19th, at 7:30 pm.