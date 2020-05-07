French Lick man facing drug charges after police pursuit

A French Lick man is facing felony drug charges after an early morning pursuit.

Martin County Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over 34-year-old Robert Roach for moving violations near Spencer Hollow Road Thursday morning.

When Roach failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit.

The chase came to an end when Roach blew a tire between Newlin Lane and Emmons Ridge Road.

After taking Roach into custody, police asked for a K-9 unit to conduct a free air sniff.

Once the K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, police searched the vehicle.

Officers report finding methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and a firearm.

Roach was booked into the Martin County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine with an enhancing circumstance (firearm), resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended prior, and reckless driving.