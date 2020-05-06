Gary L. Witte, age 53, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 5, 1966, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Dennis and Agnes B. (Waninger) Witte. Gary worked as a farmer and was a truck driver for Jasper Engines and Transmissions. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Witte, in 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn M. Witte residing at home; his mother, Agnes B. Witte of Ferdinand; and three brothers, Eric Witte of Ferdinand, Duane (Michelle) Witte of Jasper and Brian (Tammy) Witte of Cabot, Arkansas.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Huntingburg. Rev. Ryan Hilderbrand will officiate at the service.