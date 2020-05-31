Gerald F. “Jerry” Fickas Sr., age 74, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Evansville, Indiana, on September 19, 1945, to Hayden and Virginia (Faries) Fickas. He married Freda Bowles on July 10, 1966, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was a member of the Army National Guard.

He was a machinist and then a truck driver for most of his life.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed fishing and restoring trucks, tractors, and cars.

Surviving are his wife, Freda Fickas, Loogootee, IN, three children, Gerald (Tammy) Fickas Jr., Pekin, IN, Linda (Randy) Dukes, Evansville, IN, and Gary Fickas, Jasper, IN, 10 grandchildren, three sisters, Brenda (Maurice) Blume, Birdseye, IN, Sara “Becky” (Gary) Little, Evansville, IN, Jeanne (Vince) Neukam, Huntingburg, IN, and two brothers, Tommy Fickas, Colorado Springs, CO, and Danny (Dolores) Fickas, Owensboro, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one sister-in-law, Doris (Thewes) Fickas.

Private services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Celestine Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com