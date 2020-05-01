Governor Announces Roadmap to Safely Reopen Indiana

Hoosiers are no longer ordered to “hunker down” starting Monday.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new executive order on Friday afternoon and says he has a plan to slowly open the state while keeping Hoosiers’ health and wellbeing in mind.

To do this, Holcomb has implemented the “Back On Track Indiana” plan.

“Across Indiana, we have witnessed a spirit of cooperation and caring for others that has touched my heart. May this spirit of appreciation for one another carry on long after the scourge of COVID-19 is behind us,” Governor Holcomb says. “Hoosiers have done this together and together we will come out a stronger Indiana.”

Holcomb has used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he will continue to do so as the state contemplates a sector-by-sector reset. The state will move to reopen while continuing to monitor and respond to these four guiding principles:

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

As we lift restrictions and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant, and participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will increase. If wore in the coming e cannot meet these principles, all or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward or we may return to an earlier phase of the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Indiana Back On Track has five stages.

The state has been at Stage 1 since Governor Holcomb issued the stay-at-home order on March 23rd.

Beginning Monday, May 4, nearly all of Indiana will move to Stage 2. For three counties – Cass, Lake and Marion counties – Stage 2 will begin at a later date. Stage 2 may begin on Monday, May 11 for Lake and Marion counties. Stage 2 may begin on Monday, May 18 for Cass County. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

In Stage 2- beginning May 4th

-Hoosiers 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions should stay home whenever possible. This is the population that is the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

-Essential travel restrictions are lifted

-Residents are asked to wear face coverings in public settings and should continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

-Social gatherings of 25 people can take place while abiding by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines. This limit applies to events like wedding receptions, birthday parties, and Mother’s Day gatherings.

-retail and commercial businesses may open at 50% capacity. This includes apparel, furniture, jewelry, and liquor stores that have been operating as curbside or delivery only.

-shopping malls can open at 50% capacity with indoor common areas restricted to 25% capacity.

-restaurants and bars can open on May 11th at 50% capacity, but bar seating will remain closed.

-hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors may open on May 11th by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines.

-Indoor worship services can resume on May 8th in all 92 counties and must follow the social distancing guidelines – while those 65 and older and those at elevated risk will be asked to stay home.

-Hoosiers who can work from home are encouraged to continue to do so.

-About half of the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will open with services by appointment only; the remainder of branches will continue to open over the next two weeks.

To learn more about the other stages of this plan visit BackOnTrack.in.gov.