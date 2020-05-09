Governor Holcomb signs executive order extending BMV renewal deadlines

Indiana is extending the Bureau of Motor Vehicles renewal deadlines.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new executive order on Friday afternoon.

Driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations that expire prior to June 4 are now valid through June 4.

The BMV’s deadlines are also extended for title transactions, salvage titles, and both off-road vehicle and snowmobile titles.

Hoosiers who have an expiring state-issued professional license or permit now have until June 4th.

The order also has guidelines to help recruit poll workers for the upcoming primary election by making sure election workers are able to collect their stipend without reducing their unemployment benefits.