Guidance Regarding Dubois County 4-H Fair To Be Announced Today

Guidance regarding Dubois County 4-H and the 4-H Fair will be announced today.

Purdue University is set to give guidance to 4-H Families, Volunteers, and community members regarding July 4-H Programming, which includes the 4-H Fair.

Dubois County 4-H WILL NOT be making a formal announcement on the Dubois County 4-H Fair scheduled to happen July 13-17 until mid to late next week. This is due to the fact that the 4-H Council will hold a meeting next week regarding the fair while also taking into account guidance from authorities.

If you have any questions regarding 4-H, contact 4-H Youth Development Educator Lisa Wilson at lisawilson1@purdue.edu