Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Set New Opening Date

Holiday World officials plan to open to the public with 50% capacity, with reserved days earlier for Season Passholders. In place of reservations, the park will sell date-specific tickets online and officials ask that all Guests come with a ticket in hand to make sure they can enter.

“We want to make sure everyone who shows up gets to enter the park,” says Park President Matt Eckert. “While we know some complexities are going to be necessary, we want to try to keep this process as simple as possible. If you have a Season Pass or a ticket with the date on it, you’re all set to come enjoy the parks. It’s that simple.”

As part of the phased reopening plan, officials plan to open Holiday World first, then open Splashin’ Safari no later than .“It’s important that we open slowly and safely, so we want to make sure we have Holiday World operations finely tuned when we open Splashin’ Safari,” adds Eckert.

This summer, Guests will also be asked to use inLine Reservation System, Holiday World’s new virtual queuing system. To keep queue areas from getting overly crowded, Guests enter the queue from their smartphone, then return and wait just 5-15 minutes in a physical queue. Those who don’t have smartphones, or choose not to use their smartphones will be able to use a barcoded wristband.

The park will also be making other smaller changes to their operations including 90 Hand “Santatizer” Stations, increasing sanitation procedure frequency and adding sanitation processes for high-touch point areas, including attractions.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari have also added three operating days in August.

