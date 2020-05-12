Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari To Have Virtual Queuing for 2020 Season

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has come to an agreement with a Florida company regarding virtual queuing.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Orlando, Florida-based accesso Technology Group have agreed on the theme park using accesso’s virtual queuing technology.

Holiday World already utilizes accesso’s technology, with their online ticketing and point of sale solutions. Now Holiday World will use accesso’s LoQueue virtual queuing service when the park opens on June 14th. The virtual queuing will be used to ensure social distancing when the park opens.