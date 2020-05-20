Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari to Hire 250 Employees

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to hire 250 employees for the 2020 season.

This is to help with their new inLine Reservation System and to keep the park clean among the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, the park will again offer an Employee Transportation Program for seasonal employees who would not otherwise have a ride to work. Available at a nominal fee, bus rides will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, Leopold, and Tell City, Indiana, plus Owensboro, Kentucky.

In addition to the new positions, Holiday World is still hiring Team Members as Bus Drivers, as well as for Food & Beverage, Attractions, Morning Cleaning, and more.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com, hr@holidayworld.com, or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.

Holiday World is set to open June 17 and Splashin’ Safari is scheduled to open on or before July 4.