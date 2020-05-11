Huntingburg Police asking for help with identifying burglary suspect

The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for the public help in identifying a burglary suspect.
Police say the Huntingburg Dairy Queen was burglarized on May 10th between 11:25 pm and 12:15 am.
We’re the suspect entered and left the Dairy Queen from the west side of the lot towards the Events Center and Oakridge Apartments.
The individual wore a mask, gloves, and backpack carrying tools.
If you have any information regarding this burglary, please contact Detective Sergeant Tyler Stivers or the Anonymous Tip Line (812) 684-2992.
