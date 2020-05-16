Huntingburg Summer Playground Program registration opens Sunday

The City of Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Department’s Summer Playground Program is coming back for another year!

The eight-week program is created for children between the ages of 5 and 15.

By coming, participants have the chance to make new friends, develop a variety of skills, and learn from new experiences.

The program runs from Monday, June 1st through Friday, July 24th.

Hours are from 8 am to 4:30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am to 12 pm at the Huntingburg City Park, located at 203 South Cherry Street.

The cost is $15 per participant for Huntingburg residents and $20 per participant for non-residents.

Additional fees may apply for field trips.

Field trips may include Holiday World & Spashin’ Safari; Sky Zone; Skate Palace; Jasper 8 Theater; and Teen Outback. Monday and Wednesday afternoons will include swimming at Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool.

Registration will take place this Sunday, May 17 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the East Shelter House.

Please continue to practice social distancing.

Summer Playground Program leaders are Allison Bieker and Jamie Brady.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Larry Alstadt at (812) 683-2211 or by email at laltstadt@huntingburg-in.gov.