Indiana BMV announces hours for Memorial Day weekend

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced special hours for Memorial Day weekend.

All BMV branches will be closed from Saturday, May 23rd through Monday, May 25th.

Branch appointments will resume Tuesday, May 26.

As a reminder, all customers are required to have an appointment before visiting a branch.

The appointment scheduler is available on the BMV website at in.gov/bmv.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.