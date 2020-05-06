Indiana State Police releases update on officer-involved shooting in Pike County

The Indiana State Police is releasing more information about the officer-involved shooting in Pike County on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives say that 69-year-old Michael Faries of Oakland City called 911, saying that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

According to a press release, a Petersburg Police Department officer and a Pike County Sheriff Deputy responded to the residence.

The officers reportedly spoke with Faries’ wife at the front door, advising her they need to check on her husband’s well-being.

That’s when the deputy noticed Faries yelling and agitated inside the residence with a hand in his pocket.

After exiting the residence, the deputy ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket.

According to the press release, Faries refused to comply and pulled out a revolver.

We’re told the deputy then fired at Faries, shooting him two times.

Despite life-saving efforts, Faries died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

ISP says once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Pike County Prosecutors Office for review.

We’re told this is standard practice when an officer is involved in a police action shooting.