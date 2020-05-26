Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 373 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,850 deaths, 32,078 positive cases, and 230,749 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 186 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 17 cases, 1 death
- Perry –33 cases
- Martin – 9 cases
- Daviess – 82 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 124 cases – 22 Deaths
- Knox- 25 cases
- Crawford- 23 cases
- Posey- 17 cases
- Lawrence- 144 cases – 23 Deaths
- Gibson- 14 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 164 cases – 26 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 248 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
