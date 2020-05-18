Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,621 deaths, 28,255 positive cases, and 183,912 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 161 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 5 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 8 cases
- Daviess – 71 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 122 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 22 cases
- Crawford- 22 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 139 cases – 21 Deaths
- Gibson- 10 cases
- Warrick- 151 cases – 24 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 219 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 492 additional cases reported"