Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 492 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,621 deaths, 28,255 positive cases, and 183,912 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 161 cases, 2 deaths

Pike- 5 cases

Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death

Perry –26 cases

Martin – 8 cases

Daviess – 71 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 122 cases – 19 Deaths

Knox- 22 cases

Crawford- 22 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 139 cases – 21 Deaths

Gibson- 10 cases

Warrick- 151 cases – 24 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 219 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh