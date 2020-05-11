Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 511 new cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 11, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,411 deaths, 24,627 positive cases, and 135,686 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 47 cases
  • Pike-3 cases
  • Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –26 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 113 cases – 18 Deaths
  • Knox- 21 cases
  • Crawford- 20 cases
  • Posey- 15 cases
  • Lawrence- 120 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Gibson- 8 cases
  • Warrick- 123 cases – 20 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 189 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

