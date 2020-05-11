Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 511 new cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,411 deaths, 24,627 positive cases, and 135,686 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 47 cases
- Pike-3 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 113 cases – 18 Deaths
- Knox- 21 cases
- Crawford- 20 cases
- Posey- 15 cases
- Lawrence- 120 cases – 16 Deaths
- Gibson- 8 cases
- Warrick- 123 cases – 20 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 189 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
